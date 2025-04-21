KSHB 41 Weather | Great Weather Today!

WEATHER HEADLINES



The sun will return today with near perfect lunch time weather

There are more chances for thunderstorms this week

Temperatures will be warming up.

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Today: It will be nearly perfect with sunshine and light winds.

High: 71º

Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny with some increasing afternoon clouds. There is a 20% chance of a late afternoon shower or thunderstorm.

Low: 53º High: 77º

Wind: S-SW 10-25 mph

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a 40% chance of thunderstorms.

Low: 58º High: 74º

Wind: E-SE 10-20 mph

