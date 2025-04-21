Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Great Weather Today!

Next chance of rain is late Tuesday
and last updated

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • The sun will return today with near perfect lunch time weather
  • There are more chances for thunderstorms this week
  • Temperatures will be warming up.

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Today: It will be nearly perfect with sunshine and light winds.

High: 71º

Wind:  SW 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny with some increasing afternoon clouds. There is a 20% chance of a late afternoon shower or thunderstorm.

Low: 53º High: 77º

Wind: S-SW 10-25 mph

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a 40% chance of thunderstorms.

Low: 58º High: 74º

Wind: E-SE 10-20 mph

