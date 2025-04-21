KSHB 41 Weather | Great Weather Today!

WEATHER HEADLINES
- The sun will return today with near perfect lunch time weather
- There are more chances for thunderstorms this week
- Temperatures will be warming up.
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Today: It will be nearly perfect with sunshine and light winds.
High: 71º
Wind: SW 5-10 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny with some increasing afternoon clouds. There is a 20% chance of a late afternoon shower or thunderstorm.
Low: 53º High: 77º
Wind: S-SW 10-25 mph
Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a 40% chance of thunderstorms.
Low: 58º High: 74º
Wind: E-SE 10-20 mph
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.