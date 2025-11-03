KSHB 41 Weather | Great weather today and Tuesday

WEATHER HEADLINES



A warming trend kicks off the work week

Multiple passing fronts will cause changes in pressure, but no rain

Much colder for two days next Sunday-Monday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Mostly sunny sky with warmer temperatures

High: 65°

Wind: N-NE 10-15 mph

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy and cool.

Low: 45°

Wind: E-SE 5-15 mph

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies with warmer and windy conditions.

High: 74°

Wind: S 10-25, Gusts 40 mph

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and cooler, but still a very nice day

Low: 46°

High: 64°

Wind: N 10-15 mph

