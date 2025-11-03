Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | Great weather today and Tuesday

Highs today will be in the 60s.
Watch the latest forecast any time.
KSHB 41 Weather Update
and last updated

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • A warming trend kicks off the work week
  • Multiple passing fronts will cause changes in pressure, but no rain
  • Much colder for two days next Sunday-Monday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Mostly sunny sky with warmer temperatures
High: 65°
Wind: N-NE 10-15 mph

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy and cool.
Low: 45°
Wind: E-SE 5-15 mph

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies with warmer and windy conditions.
High: 74°
Wind: S 10-25, Gusts 40 mph

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and cooler, but still a very nice day
Low: 46°
High: 64°
Wind: N 10-15 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

Report a typo

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.