KSHB 41 Weather | Great weather today and Tuesday

WEATHER HEADLINES
- A warming trend kicks off the work week
- Multiple passing fronts will cause changes in pressure, but no rain
- Much colder for two days next Sunday-Monday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Monday: Mostly sunny sky with warmer temperatures
High: 65°
Wind: N-NE 10-15 mph
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy and cool.
Low: 45°
Wind: E-SE 5-15 mph
Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies with warmer and windy conditions.
High: 74°
Wind: S 10-25, Gusts 40 mph
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and cooler, but still a very nice day
Low: 46°
High: 64°
Wind: N 10-15 mph
