KSHB 41 Weather | Great weather today before a cold front drops temperatures this weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES



Temperatures get close to 70° this afternoon, could be the warmest day since late October

Turning much cooler over the weekend thanks to a cold front that passes through tonight

More active weather next week; Large storm system sweeps through Tuesday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Enjoy the warmest day of the week! Staying sunny and windy as temperatures climb 20° above average. A Red Flag Warning is in place (increased fire danger) from 10am-8pm as a fire could spread quickly in these type of conditions. A cold front moves through late tonight which will bring much chillier weather over the weekend.

High: 69°

Wind: SW 15-30 mph

Tonight: Clear, breezy and chilly with temperatures back to the freezing mark.

Low: 32°

Wind: N 10-20 mph

Saturday: Sunny and much colder as the wind dies down. Temperatures are back to where we should be for the first weekend of March.

High: 46°

Wind: N 5-15 mph

Sunday: Mostly sunny with more clouds increasing late in the day. Temperatures start to recover back to the 50s with more of a breeze.

Low: 28° High: 55°

Wind: S-SE 10-20 mph

