KSHB 41 Weather | Great weather today, Finally a chance of rain Monday night

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Near 80 in the afternoon the next few days
- The only chance of rain during the next 7 days is Monday evening and night
- Temperatures will run 10-20 degrees above average until further notice
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Sunday: Mostly sunny with a light breeze. Temperatures will run 10°-15° above average.
High: 79°
Wind: S-SW 10-15 mph
This Evening: A nice evening under a clear sky.
Temperatures: Falling through the 70s into the low 60s
Wind: S 5-15 mph
Tonight: Clear sky and cool
Low: 48°
Wind: S-SE 5-15 mph
Monday: Increasing clouds and breezy. There is finally a chance of rain, after 5 PM. Right now, it does not look like much rain with amounts .10" or less.
High: 80°
Wind: S 10-20 mph
Tuesday: Showers end before sunrise then sunny and unseasonably warm.
Low: 59° High: 81°
Wind: SW 10-20 mph
