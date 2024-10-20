KSHB 41 Weather | Great weather today, Finally a chance of rain Monday night

Watch Now
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Near 80 in the afternoon the next few days
  • The only chance of rain during the next 7 days is Monday evening and night
  • Temperatures will run 10-20 degrees above average until further notice

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Mostly sunny with a light breeze. Temperatures will run 10°-15° above average.
High: 79°
Wind: S-SW 10-15 mph

This Evening: A nice evening under a clear sky.
Temperatures: Falling through the 70s into the low 60s
Wind: S 5-15 mph

Tonight: Clear sky and cool
Low: 48°
Wind: S-SE 5-15 mph

Monday: Increasing clouds and breezy. There is finally a chance of rain, after 5 PM. Right now, it does not look like much rain with amounts .10" or less.
High: 80°
Wind: S 10-20 mph

Tuesday: Showers end before sunrise then sunny and unseasonably warm.
Low: 59° High: 81°
Wind: SW 10-20 mph

