KSHB 41 Weather | Great weather today, Finally a chance of rain Monday night

WEATHER HEADLINES



Near 80 in the afternoon the next few days

The only chance of rain during the next 7 days is Monday evening and night

Temperatures will run 10-20 degrees above average until further notice

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Mostly sunny with a light breeze. Temperatures will run 10°-15° above average.

High: 79°

Wind: S-SW 10-15 mph

This Evening: A nice evening under a clear sky.

Temperatures: Falling through the 70s into the low 60s

Wind: S 5-15 mph

Tonight: Clear sky and cool

Low: 48°

Wind: S-SE 5-15 mph

Monday: Increasing clouds and breezy. There is finally a chance of rain, after 5 PM. Right now, it does not look like much rain with amounts .10" or less.

High: 80°

Wind: S 10-20 mph

Tuesday: Showers end before sunrise then sunny and unseasonably warm.

Low: 59° High: 81°

Wind: SW 10-20 mph

