KSHB 41 Weather | Great weather Sunday, humidity still low

WEATHER HEADLINES



Super Sunday weather with abundant sunshine, a light breeze and still low humidity

Memorial Day is likely dry, but we have to watch scattered showers and thunderstorms in Kansas

Daily scattered shower and thunderstorm chances increase as we go into next week and weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Mostly sunny, warmer, still low humidity.

High: 82°

Wind: E-SE 5-15 mph

This Evening: Near perfect!

Temperatures drop to 72°

Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph

Tonight: A few clouds and cool.

Low: 60°

Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph

Monday: Partly cloudy with a little more humidity and warmth. We will be watching scattered showers and thunderstorms in central Kansas. There is a slight chance they meander in during the afternoon and evening.

High: 85°

Wind: SE 5-15 mph

