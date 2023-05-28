KSHB 41 Weather | Great weather Sunday, humidity still low

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Super Sunday weather with abundant sunshine, a light breeze and still low humidity
- Memorial Day is likely dry, but we have to watch scattered showers and thunderstorms in Kansas
- Daily scattered shower and thunderstorm chances increase as we go into next week and weekend
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Sunday: Mostly sunny, warmer, still low humidity.
High: 82°
Wind: E-SE 5-15 mph
This Evening: Near perfect!
Temperatures drop to 72°
Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph
Tonight: A few clouds and cool.
Low: 60°
Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph
Monday: Partly cloudy with a little more humidity and warmth. We will be watching scattered showers and thunderstorms in central Kansas. There is a slight chance they meander in during the afternoon and evening.
High: 85°
Wind: SE 5-15 mph
