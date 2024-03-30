KSHB 41 Weather | Great Weather today, Increasing T-Storm Chances Sunday-Monday

WEATHER HEADLINES



Great weather today

Chance for scattered thunderstorms later tonight and Sunday, mainly northern Missouri

Several rounds of rain and thunderstorms Sunday night through early Tuesday

Severe weather is most likely Monday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST:

Saturday: Partly cloudy and comfortable.

High: 67°

Wind: NE 10-15 mph

This Evening: A nice evening under a partly cloudy sky.

Temperatures drop to the 50s

Wind: NE 5-15 mph

Tonight: Chance of scattered thunderstorms by morning, especially northern Missouri. Some thunderstotrms may contain hail.

Low: 52°, 40s north

Wind: E 10-20 mph

Sunday (Easter): A warm front traveling north creates a chance for showers, possible T-Storm, Sunday morning, especially northern Missouri. Sunrise is 7:04 a.m. The rest of the day will be warm and humid with a chance of scattered thunderstorms, especially northern Missouri.

High: 76°

Wind: E-SE 10-20 mph

Sunday night: Increasing chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Low: 58°

Wind: E-NE 10-20 mph

Monday: A stormy day is looking more likely. Several periods of rain and thunderstorms. Severe weather is possible. The best chance of severe weather looks to be south of KC, but we have to watch this closely.

High: 72°

Wind: E-NE 10-20 mph, gusting higher in thunderstorms

