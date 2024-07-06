Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Great Weather today, Thunderstorm chances tonight-Sunday

Highs today will be in the mid to upper 80s.
and last updated 2024-07-06 08:42:06-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Super Saturday summer weather
  • Shower and thunderstorm chances increase tonight and Sunday
  • Warming up and mostly dry next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: A little warmer but overall a perfect summer day!
High: 86°
Wind: Calm to SW 5 mph

This Evening: An increasing chance of thunderstorms for mainly northern Missouri.
Temperatures in the 70s
Wind: S 5-15 mph

Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms for mainly northern Missouri. The chance increases towards KC by morning.
Low: 65°
Wind: S 5-15 mph

Sunday: Periods of showers and thunderstorms. The best chance is during the afternoon and evening. We do not expect any severe weather, but we will have to watch for flash flooding.
High: 80°
Wind: Gusty in T-Storms

