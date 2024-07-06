KSHB 41 Weather | Great Weather today, Thunderstorm chances tonight-Sunday

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Super Saturday summer weather
- Shower and thunderstorm chances increase tonight and Sunday
- Warming up and mostly dry next week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Saturday: A little warmer but overall a perfect summer day!
High: 86°
Wind: Calm to SW 5 mph
This Evening: An increasing chance of thunderstorms for mainly northern Missouri.
Temperatures in the 70s
Wind: S 5-15 mph
Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms for mainly northern Missouri. The chance increases towards KC by morning.
Low: 65°
Wind: S 5-15 mph
Sunday: Periods of showers and thunderstorms. The best chance is during the afternoon and evening. We do not expect any severe weather, but we will have to watch for flash flooding.
High: 80°
Wind: Gusty in T-Storms
