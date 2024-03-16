Watch Now
Weather

KSHB 41 Weather | Great Weather today, Windy & Colder St. Patrick's Day

Highs today will be in the 60s.
Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2024-03-16 07:39:15-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Sunshine and mild for Saturday
  • Opposite for St. Patrick's Day, chilly and windy
  • Hard freeze Sunday night, protect plants
  • Warmer Tuesday, colder Wednesday
  • Active weather Thursday into next weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: A nice day under a partly to mostly sunny sky.
High: 67°
Wind: W-NW 10-20 mph

This Evening: Partly cloudy and cool.
Temperatures drop to the 40s
Wind: NW 10-15 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy and colder.
Low: 34°
Wind: NW 10-15 mph

Sunday (St. Patrick's Day): Partly cloudy, windy and colder.
Protect any sensitive plants Sunday evening for the hard freeze overnight.
High: 49°
Wind: N-NW 15-25 mph

Monday: After a hard freeze, mostly sunny and chilly with less wind.
Low: 24°
High: 47°
Wind: N-NW 10-15 mph

