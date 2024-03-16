KSHB 41 Weather | Great Weather today, Windy & Colder St. Patrick's Day

WEATHER HEADLINES



Sunshine and mild for Saturday

Opposite for St. Patrick's Day, chilly and windy

Hard freeze Sunday night, protect plants

Warmer Tuesday, colder Wednesday

Active weather Thursday into next weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: A nice day under a partly to mostly sunny sky.

High: 67°

Wind: W-NW 10-20 mph

This Evening: Partly cloudy and cool.

Temperatures drop to the 40s

Wind: NW 10-15 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy and colder.

Low: 34°

Wind: NW 10-15 mph

Sunday (St. Patrick's Day): Partly cloudy, windy and colder.

Protect any sensitive plants Sunday evening for the hard freeze overnight.

High: 49°

Wind: N-NW 15-25 mph

Monday: After a hard freeze, mostly sunny and chilly with less wind.

Low: 24°

High: 47°

Wind: N-NW 10-15 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

