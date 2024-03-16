KSHB 41 Weather | Great Weather today, Windy & Colder St. Patrick's Day

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Sunshine and mild for Saturday
- Opposite for St. Patrick's Day, chilly and windy
- Hard freeze Sunday night, protect plants
- Warmer Tuesday, colder Wednesday
- Active weather Thursday into next weekend
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Saturday: A nice day under a partly to mostly sunny sky.
High: 67°
Wind: W-NW 10-20 mph
This Evening: Partly cloudy and cool.
Temperatures drop to the 40s
Wind: NW 10-15 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy and colder.
Low: 34°
Wind: NW 10-15 mph
Sunday (St. Patrick's Day): Partly cloudy, windy and colder.
Protect any sensitive plants Sunday evening for the hard freeze overnight.
High: 49°
Wind: N-NW 15-25 mph
Monday: After a hard freeze, mostly sunny and chilly with less wind.
Low: 24°
High: 47°
Wind: N-NW 10-15 mph
