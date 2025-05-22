KSHB 41 Weather | Great Weather Today with increasing chances for rain

WEATHER HEADLINES
- An Incredible Thursday with nearly 100% sunshine
- Clouds will increase Friday with the chance of rain increasing
- The best chance of rain this weekend looks like Saturday night into Sunday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Today: Near 100% Sunshine with light northwest winds 5-15 mph.
High: 71º
Tonight: Clear & cool.
Low: 44º Light winds!
Friday: A few periods of clouds with a chance of showers for around 1 hour.
Highs: 68º
Wind: Shifting to the southeast 5-10 mph.
Outlook for the Memorial Day Weekend: There will be a good chance of rain at times over the holiday weekend with highs in the 60s.
