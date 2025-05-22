Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Great Weather Today with increasing chances for rain

Chance of showers on Friday
and last updated

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • An Incredible Thursday with nearly 100% sunshine
  • Clouds will increase Friday with the chance of rain increasing
  • The best chance of rain this weekend looks like Saturday night into Sunday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Today: Near 100% Sunshine with light northwest winds 5-15 mph.

High: 71º

Tonight: Clear & cool.

Low: 44º Light winds!

Friday:  A few periods of clouds with a chance of showers for around 1 hour.

Highs: 68º

Wind: Shifting to the southeast 5-10 mph.

Outlook for the Memorial Day Weekend: There will be a good chance of rain at times over the holiday weekend with highs in the 60s.

