KSHB 41 Weather | Great weather today with thunderstorm chances later Thursday-Friday

Highs today will be 70°-75°
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Great weather today and Thursday with highs in the 70s
  • Thunderstorm chances increase later Thursday into Friday
  • The weekend will feel like summer again, especially Sunday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Great weather! Mostly sunny and comfortable.
Wind: E 5-15 mph
High: 73º

Tonight: Increasing clouds and not as cool.
Wind: E-SE 5-15 mph
Low: 45º

Thursday: More nice weather. Partly cloudy, breezy and mild. Slight chance of a shower or storm. Better chances overnight
Wind: SE 10-15 mph
Low: 53º High: 74º

Friday: An increasing chance of showers and thunderstorms, especially during the morning.
Wind: S to N 5-15 mph
Low: 59º High: 79º

