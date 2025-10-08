KSHB 41 Weather | Great weather today with thunderstorm chances later Thursday-Friday

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Great weather today and Thursday with highs in the 70s
- Thunderstorm chances increase later Thursday into Friday
- The weekend will feel like summer again, especially Sunday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Wednesday: Great weather! Mostly sunny and comfortable.
Wind: E 5-15 mph
High: 73º
Tonight: Increasing clouds and not as cool.
Wind: E-SE 5-15 mph
Low: 45º
Thursday: More nice weather. Partly cloudy, breezy and mild. Slight chance of a shower or storm. Better chances overnight
Wind: SE 10-15 mph
Low: 53º High: 74º
Friday: An increasing chance of showers and thunderstorms, especially during the morning.
Wind: S to N 5-15 mph
Low: 59º High: 79º
