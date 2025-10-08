KSHB 41 Weather | Great weather today with thunderstorm chances later Thursday-Friday

WEATHER HEADLINES



Great weather today and Thursday with highs in the 70s

Thunderstorm chances increase later Thursday into Friday

The weekend will feel like summer again, especially Sunday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Great weather! Mostly sunny and comfortable.

Wind: E 5-15 mph

High: 73º

Tonight: Increasing clouds and not as cool.

Wind: E-SE 5-15 mph

Low: 45º

Thursday: More nice weather. Partly cloudy, breezy and mild. Slight chance of a shower or storm. Better chances overnight

Wind: SE 10-15 mph

Low: 53º High: 74º

Friday: An increasing chance of showers and thunderstorms, especially during the morning.

Wind: S to N 5-15 mph

Low: 59º High: 79º

