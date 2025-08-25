KSHB 41 Weather | Great weather with a chance of a record cold low tonight

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Great weather through Wednesday with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s
- A record low temperature is possible tonight
- Our next best chance of rain is later Wednesday into Thursday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Monday: Partly cloudy and comfortable.
Wind: NE 5-10 mph
High: 76º
Tonight: A record low temperatures is possible under a few clouds.
Wind: E 5-10 mph
Low: 53º (Record low: 53°, 1910)
Tuesday: Mostly sunny with calm to light winds. Get outside and enjoy.
Wind: E-SE 5-10 5-10 mph
High: 79º
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain later in the day and at night, mostly southwest of KC.
Wind: S-SE 5-15 mph
Low: 56º
High: 77º
