KSHB 41 Weather | Great weather with a chance of a record cold low tonight

Highs today will be 75°-80°.
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Great weather through Wednesday with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s
  • A record low temperature is possible tonight
  • Our next best chance of rain is later Wednesday into Thursday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Partly cloudy and comfortable.
Wind: NE 5-10 mph
High: 76º

Tonight: A record low temperatures is possible under a few clouds.
Wind: E 5-10 mph
Low: 53º (Record low: 53°, 1910)

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with calm to light winds. Get outside and enjoy.
Wind: E-SE 5-10 5-10 mph
High: 79º

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain later in the day and at night, mostly southwest of KC.
Wind: S-SE 5-15 mph
Low: 56º
High: 77º

