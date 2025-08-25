KSHB 41 Weather | Great weather with a chance of a record cold low tonight

WEATHER HEADLINES



Great weather through Wednesday with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s

A record low temperature is possible tonight

Our next best chance of rain is later Wednesday into Thursday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Partly cloudy and comfortable.

Wind: NE 5-10 mph

High: 76º

Tonight: A record low temperatures is possible under a few clouds.

Wind: E 5-10 mph

Low: 53º (Record low: 53°, 1910)

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with calm to light winds. Get outside and enjoy.

Wind: E-SE 5-10 5-10 mph

High: 79º

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain later in the day and at night, mostly southwest of KC.

Wind: S-SE 5-15 mph

Low: 56º

High: 77º

