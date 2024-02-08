KSHB 41 Weather | Gusty winds and warming up to near record highs today

WEATHER HEADLINES



A wind advisory is in place for Missouri until 6pm today, gusts between 40-50 mph are possible

Near record warmth today with highs pushing the upper 60s

Staying warm Friday before a cold front arrives Friday night and brings colder temperatures over the weekend

Storm system scoots to our south Sunday afternoon and evening, a rain/snow mix possible over south Missouri

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Skies clear quickly with lots of sunshine late this morning. The wind stays strong and pushes high temperatures to near record warmth. A wind advisory for counties in Missouri is in place until 6 pm.

High: 67° (Record 68° from 1938)

Wind: S-SW 20-30, Gusting 45-50 mph

Tonight: The wind dies down overnight and temperatures drop under a clear sky.

Low: 40°

Wind: W-SW 10-20 mph

Friday: Mostly sunny and much calmer while still very warm and comfortable. There's a slight chance for sprinkles to light showers Friday evening, 20%.

High: 63°

Wind: Light to SE 5-10 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

