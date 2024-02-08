KSHB 41 Weather | Gusty winds and warming up to near record highs today

Watch Now
Highs jump to the mid and upper 60s with winds gusting around 40-50 mph
and last updated 2024-02-08 05:41:42-05

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • A wind advisory is in place for Missouri until 6pm today, gusts between 40-50 mph are possible
  • Near record warmth today with highs pushing the upper 60s
  • Staying warm Friday before a cold front arrives Friday night and brings colder temperatures over the weekend
  • Storm system scoots to our south Sunday afternoon and evening, a rain/snow mix possible over south Missouri

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Skies clear quickly with lots of sunshine late this morning. The wind stays strong and pushes high temperatures to near record warmth. A wind advisory for counties in Missouri is in place until 6 pm.
High: 67° (Record 68° from 1938)
Wind: S-SW 20-30, Gusting 45-50 mph

Tonight: The wind dies down overnight and temperatures drop under a clear sky.
Low: 40°

Wind: W-SW 10-20 mph

Friday: Mostly sunny and much calmer while still very warm and comfortable. There's a slight chance for sprinkles to light showers Friday evening, 20%.
High: 63°
Wind: Light to SE 5-10 mph

