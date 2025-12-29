KSHB 41 Weather | Harsh reality check

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Very windy Monday morning, with NW gusts to 45 mph
- Bitterly cold Monday
- Overall much colder this week
- Temperatures level out starting Tuesday
- A warm up possible next week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Monday: Very windy in the morning, with NW gusts to 45 mph. Early morning wind chills below zero. Ample sunshine, but bitterly cold and blustery.
High: 27°
Wind: NW 15-25 gusts up to 45 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy, breezy, and cold
Low: 18°
Wind: NW 5-15 mph
Tuesday: Another very cold morning. Rebounding afternoon temperatures. Partly cloudy.
High: 43°
Low: 29°
Wind: SW 5-15 mph
Wednesday: Partly sunny and not as cold
High: 46°
Low: 26°
Wind: WNW 5-15 mph
