KSHB 41 Weather | Harsh reality check

WEATHER HEADLINES



Very windy Monday morning, with NW gusts to 45 mph

Bitterly cold Monday

Overall much colder this week

Temperatures level out starting Tuesday

A warm up possible next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Very windy in the morning, with NW gusts to 45 mph. Early morning wind chills below zero. Ample sunshine, but bitterly cold and blustery.

High: 27°

Wind: NW 15-25 gusts up to 45 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy, breezy, and cold

Low: 18°

Wind: NW 5-15 mph

Tuesday: Another very cold morning. Rebounding afternoon temperatures. Partly cloudy.

High: 43°

Low: 29°

Wind: SW 5-15 mph

Wednesday: Partly sunny and not as cold

High: 46°

Low: 26°

Wind: WNW 5-15 mph

