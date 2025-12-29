Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
36  WX Alerts
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | Harsh reality check

Expect near zero wind chills Monday morning.
and last updated

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Very windy Monday morning, with NW gusts to 45 mph
  • Bitterly cold Monday
  • Overall much colder this week
  • Temperatures level out starting Tuesday
  • A warm up possible next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Very windy in the morning, with NW gusts to 45 mph. Early morning wind chills below zero. Ample sunshine, but bitterly cold and blustery.
High: 27°
Wind: NW 15-25 gusts up to 45 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy, breezy, and cold
Low: 18°

Wind: NW 5-15 mph

Tuesday: Another very cold morning. Rebounding afternoon temperatures. Partly cloudy.
High: 43°
Low: 29°
Wind: SW 5-15 mph

Wednesday: Partly sunny and not as cold
High: 46°

Low: 26°

Wind: WNW 5-15 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Report a typo