KSHB 41 Weather | Hazy but sunny last Sunday of summer

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Hazy but sunny for your Sunday with highs in the 70s
- Monday will be dry and warmer with highs in the low 80s
- Next thunderstorm chance is Tuesday into Wednesday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Today: Hazy but sunny and mild.
High: 76°
Wind: N-NW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Clear, quiet and kind of cool
Low: 53°
Wind: NE/SE 5 mpg
Monday: Mostly sunny, breezy and warmer.
High: 83°
Wind: SE 10-15 mph
