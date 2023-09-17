Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Hazy but sunny last Sunday of summer

Unsettled weather expected this week with multiple system expect to impact the Midwest
and last updated 2023-09-17 08:55:33-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Hazy but sunny for your Sunday with highs in the 70s
  • Monday will be dry and warmer with highs in the low 80s
  • Next thunderstorm chance is Tuesday into Wednesday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Today: Hazy but sunny and mild.
High: 76°
Wind: N-NW 5-10 mph

Tonight: Clear, quiet and kind of cool
Low: 53° 
Wind: NE/SE 5 mpg

Monday: Mostly sunny, breezy and warmer.
High: 83°
Wind: SE 10-15 mph

