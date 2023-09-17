KSHB 41 Weather | Hazy but sunny last Sunday of summer

Unsettled weather expected this week with multiple system expect to impact the Midwest

Prev Next

WEATHER HEADLINES

Hazy but sunny for your Sunday with highs in the 70s

Monday will be dry and warmer with highs in the low 80s

Next thunderstorm chance is Tuesday into Wednesday KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST Today: Hazy but sunny and mild.

High: 76°

Wind: N-NW 5-10 mph Tonight: Clear, quiet and kind of cool

Low: 53°

Wind: NE/SE 5 mpg Monday: Mostly sunny, breezy and warmer.

High: 83°

Wind: SE 10-15 mph Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events. Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.



Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.