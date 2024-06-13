KSHB 41 Weather | Heat advisory today with severe storms brewing

WEATHER HEADLINES



Heat advisory Thursday 1-8 pm

Severe storms after 2-5 pm could produce large hail, damaging winds and a few tornadoes

Two-three chances of thunderstorms between Thursday night and Sunday

KANSAS CITY FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy, hot, and very humid. Isolated storms possible north of Kansas City this afternoon, then a cold front arrives after 5 pm increasing our chance of strong to severe thunderstorms. Heat advisory 1-8pm.

High: 93°

Heat Index: up to 105°

Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph

Tonight: Storms clearing by 12 am with partly cloudy skies overnight.

Low: 68°

Wind: ENE 5-10 mph

Friday: Partly cloudy, warm and humid. There is a chance of thunderstorms overnight.

High: 87°

Wind: E 5-15 mph

