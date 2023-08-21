Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Heat and extreme humidity for day 3 of the heat wave

Heat index values will run 115°-125°
and last updated 2023-08-21 06:12:09-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING goes through 10 p.m. Thursday
  • High heat with periods of extreme humidity will make heat index values rise to around 120° each day
  • The next cold front arrives next Friday, bringing much-needed relief to the area this weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Areas of dense fog early this morning, especially on the Missouri side. Then, mostly sunny, hot and very humid again.

High: 95° Heat Index: 115-125°+

Wind: ENE 5-10 mph

This Evening: Clear very warm and very humid.
Temperatures drop to the 80s with heat index values still 100°-110°

Wind: E 5-10mph

Tonight: Mostly clear skies with some fog possibly developing after 4 am.
Low: 79°

Wind: E 5-10mph

Tuesday: More morning fog possible, followed by hotter temperatures.

High: 98° Heat Index: 115-125°+

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

