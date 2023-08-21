KSHB 41 Weather | Heat and extreme humidity for day 3 of the heat wave

WEATHER HEADLINES



EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING goes through 10 p.m. Thursday

High heat with periods of extreme humidity will make heat index values rise to around 120° each day

The next cold front arrives next Friday, bringing much-needed relief to the area this weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Areas of dense fog early this morning, especially on the Missouri side. Then, mostly sunny, hot and very humid again.

High: 95° Heat Index: 115-125°+

Wind: ENE 5-10 mph

This Evening: Clear very warm and very humid.

Temperatures drop to the 80s with heat index values still 100°-110°

Wind: E 5-10mph

Tonight: Mostly clear skies with some fog possibly developing after 4 am.

Low: 79°

Wind: E 5-10mph

Tuesday: More morning fog possible, followed by hotter temperatures.

High: 98° Heat Index: 115-125°+

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

