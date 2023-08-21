KSHB 41 Weather | Heat and extreme humidity for day 3 of the heat wave

WEATHER HEADLINES
- EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING goes through 10 p.m. Thursday
- High heat with periods of extreme humidity will make heat index values rise to around 120° each day
- The next cold front arrives next Friday, bringing much-needed relief to the area this weekend
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Monday: Areas of dense fog early this morning, especially on the Missouri side. Then, mostly sunny, hot and very humid again.
High: 95° Heat Index: 115-125°+
Wind: ENE 5-10 mph
This Evening: Clear very warm and very humid.
Temperatures drop to the 80s with heat index values still 100°-110°
Wind: E 5-10mph
Tonight: Mostly clear skies with some fog possibly developing after 4 am.
Low: 79°
Wind: E 5-10mph
Tuesday: More morning fog possible, followed by hotter temperatures.
High: 98° Heat Index: 115-125°+
Wind: SE 5-10 mph
