KSHB 41 Weather | Heat lasts through Tuesday before cold front arrives

WEATHER HEADLINES



Hot & very humid; heat index near 108-125 through Tuesday

Strong summer cold front arrives Wednesday-Thursday with thunderstorms

Much cooler & less humid next weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Chance of an early morning thunderstorm, best chance northern Missouri. Then, another hot day with triple-digit heat index values.

Wind: S 10-15 mph

High: 94º

Heat Index: 108º-125°

Tonight: Mostly clear sky and mild.

Wind: S 5-10 mph

Low: 75º

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, hot and very humid.

Wind: S 5-15 mph

Low: 75º High: 94º

Heat Index: 108º-125°

Wednesday: An increasing chance of rain and thunderstorms. There is a chance to see flash flooding.

Wind: S to NE 5-15 mph

Low: 72º High: 86º

Heat Index: 100º-105°

