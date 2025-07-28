Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Heat lasts through Tuesday before cold front arrives

Highs in the mid-90s on Monday and Tuesday
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Hot & very humid; heat index near 108-125 through Tuesday
  • Strong summer cold front arrives Wednesday-Thursday with thunderstorms
  • Much cooler & less humid next weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Chance of an early morning thunderstorm, best chance northern Missouri. Then, another hot day with triple-digit heat index values.
Wind: S 10-15 mph
High: 94º
Heat Index: 108º-125°

Tonight: Mostly clear sky and mild.
Wind: S 5-10 mph
Low: 75º

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, hot and very humid.
Wind: S 5-15 mph
Low: 75º High: 94º
Heat Index: 108º-125°

Wednesday: An increasing chance of rain and thunderstorms. There is a chance to see flash flooding.
Wind: S to NE 5-15 mph
Low: 72º High: 86º
Heat Index: 100º-105°

