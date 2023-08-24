KSHB 41 Weather | Heat wave continues today & Friday

WEATHER HEADLINES



Excessive Heat Warning continues through 9pm Friday

Slight break in the high heat in northern Missouri Friday

Chances of showers and thunderstorms Saturday and Sunday

Below average highs Sunday - Wednesday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: The heat & humidity continues another day. Could be one of the hottest days of this stretch.

High: 99° Heat Index: 105-115°

Wind: SW 10-15 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear, very warm and muggy once again.

Low: 79°

Wind: S-SW 5-10 mph

Friday: Our 7th and final day of this heat wave! Expect similar conditions to Thursday. The main difference being a cold front that could spark an isolated thunderstorm in the region. The chance sits at only 20%.

High: 98° Heat Index: 100-110°

Wind: SW 10 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

