KSHB 41 Weather | Heat wave continues today & Friday

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Excessive Heat Warning continues through 9pm Friday
- Slight break in the high heat in northern Missouri Friday
- Chances of showers and thunderstorms Saturday and Sunday
- Below average highs Sunday - Wednesday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Thursday: The heat & humidity continues another day. Could be one of the hottest days of this stretch.
High: 99° Heat Index: 105-115°
Wind: SW 10-15 mph
Tonight: Mostly clear, very warm and muggy once again.
Low: 79°
Wind: S-SW 5-10 mph
Friday: Our 7th and final day of this heat wave! Expect similar conditions to Thursday. The main difference being a cold front that could spark an isolated thunderstorm in the region. The chance sits at only 20%.
High: 98° Heat Index: 100-110°
Wind: SW 10 mph
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.