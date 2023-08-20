KSHB 41 Weather | Heat wave day 2, heat index values 110°-120°

WEATHER HEADLINES
- EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING goes through 10pm Thursday
- High heat with periods of extreme humidity will make heat index values rise to around 110°-120° each day
- The next cold front arrives next Friday bringing much needed relief to the area NEXT weekend
- No chance of rain until further notice
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Sunday: Day two of our heat wave. Avoid being outside for a long period of time! Drink lots of water.
High: 98° Heat Index: 115°+, highs 100°-105° south of I-70
Wind: SW to N 5-10 mph
This Evening: Clear, very warm with extreme humidity.
Temperature dropping to the 80s
Wind: NE 5-10 mph
Tonight: Clear skies, staying warm and humid.
Low: 76°
Wind: NE 5-10mph
Monday: The extremely hot weather continues. Check on your neighbors and elderly! Avoid being outside for a long period of time!
High: 99° Heat Index: 110-120°+, highs 100°-105° south of I-70
Wind: E 5-10 mph
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.