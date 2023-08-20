KSHB 41 Weather | Heat wave day 2, heat index values 110°-120°

WEATHER HEADLINES



EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING goes through 10pm Thursday

High heat with periods of extreme humidity will make heat index values rise to around 110°-120° each day

The next cold front arrives next Friday bringing much needed relief to the area NEXT weekend

No chance of rain until further notice

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Day two of our heat wave. Avoid being outside for a long period of time! Drink lots of water.

High: 98° Heat Index: 115°+, highs 100°-105° south of I-70

Wind: SW to N 5-10 mph

This Evening: Clear, very warm with extreme humidity.

Temperature dropping to the 80s

Wind: NE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Clear skies, staying warm and humid.

Low: 76°

Wind: NE 5-10mph

Monday: The extremely hot weather continues. Check on your neighbors and elderly! Avoid being outside for a long period of time!

High: 99° Heat Index: 110-120°+, highs 100°-105° south of I-70

Wind: E 5-10 mph

