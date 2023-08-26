KSHB 41 Weather | Heat wave is over! Tracking scattered showers and T-Storms

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Heat wave is OVER!
- Showers and thunderstorms end this afternoon
- Great weather Sunday
- Highs in the 80s for much of next week with little to no chance of rain
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Saturday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms end 12-3 PM. Yes, it will affect the game and tailgating, keep the rain gear handy. It will be much cooler today as a cold front is moving through as well.
High: 81°
Wind: N 10-20 mph
This Evening: A nice evening with a clearing sky.
Temperatures in the low 70s
Wind: N-NE 5-15 mph
Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy and comfortable.
Low: 65°
Wind: N-NE 5-15 mph
Sunday: Great weather! Abundant sunshine and comfortable.
High: 82°
Wind: NE 10-15 mph
