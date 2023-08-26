KSHB 41 Weather | Heat wave is over! Tracking scattered showers and T-Storms

WEATHER HEADLINES



Heat wave is OVER!

Showers and thunderstorms end this afternoon

Great weather Sunday

Highs in the 80s for much of next week with little to no chance of rain

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms end 12-3 PM. Yes, it will affect the game and tailgating, keep the rain gear handy. It will be much cooler today as a cold front is moving through as well.

High: 81°

Wind: N 10-20 mph

This Evening: A nice evening with a clearing sky.

Temperatures in the low 70s

Wind: N-NE 5-15 mph

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy and comfortable.

Low: 65°

Wind: N-NE 5-15 mph

Sunday: Great weather! Abundant sunshine and comfortable.

High: 82°

Wind: NE 10-15 mph

