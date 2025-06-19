KSHB 41 Weather | Heat will build in strongly for the next week

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Heat is building in for around a week
- Temperatures will reach the 90s beginning Friday
- Summer officially begins Friday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Today: Mostly sunny and becoming hot and humid. Light winds.
High: 88º
Tonight: Clear & warm. South winds increasing 10-25 mph
Low: 71º
Friday: Mostly sunny, windy, and hot. The humidity will be high with a heat index of 102º
High: 93º
Wind: SW 10-20, Gusts 40 mph
Saturday: Mostly sunny, windy, and hot. The humidity will be high with a heat index of 102º
High: 93º
Wind: SW 15-30 mph
