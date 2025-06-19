KSHB 41 Weather | Heat will build in strongly for the next week

WEATHER HEADLINES



Heat is building in for around a week

Temperatures will reach the 90s beginning Friday

Summer officially begins Friday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny and becoming hot and humid. Light winds.

High: 88º

Tonight: Clear & warm. South winds increasing 10-25 mph

Low: 71º

Friday: Mostly sunny, windy, and hot. The humidity will be high with a heat index of 102º

High: 93º

Wind: SW 10-20, Gusts 40 mph

Saturday: Mostly sunny, windy, and hot. The humidity will be high with a heat index of 102º

High: 93º

Wind: SW 15-30 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

