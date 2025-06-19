Watch Now
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | Heat will build in strongly for the next week

No more chances of rain for a while
Heat will build in strongly for the next week
and last updated

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Heat is building in for around a week
  • Temperatures will reach the 90s beginning Friday
  • Summer officially begins Friday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny and becoming hot and humid. Light winds.

High: 88º

Tonight: Clear & warm. South winds increasing 10-25 mph
Low: 71º

Friday: Mostly sunny, windy, and hot. The humidity will be high with a heat index of 102º

High: 93º

Wind: SW 10-20, Gusts 40 mph

Saturday: Mostly sunny, windy, and hot. The humidity will be high with a heat index of 102º

High: 93º

Wind: SW 15-30 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.