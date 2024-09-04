Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Heating up and turning more humid through Thursday

Gameday consists of summertime heat, humidity & an isolated storm chance
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Heating up today with slightly more humidity
  • Even hotter Thursday ahead of a cold front
  • A front will pass through the area during the Chiefs game, with an isolated storm possible around from 6pm - 11pm
  • Cooler temperatures settle in for the upcoming weekend once again

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Lots of sunshine and a bit warmer as the humidity remains comfortable.
High: 85°
Wind: S-SE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear and very refreshing.
Low: 62°
Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph

Thursday: Very warm and more humid with a chance of isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms during the evening and night.
High 90°
Chiefs Kickoff Temp: 81°
Wind: S-SW to W 5-10 mph

