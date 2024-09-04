KSHB 41 Weather | Heating up and turning more humid through Thursday

WEATHER HEADLINES



Heating up today with slightly more humidity

Even hotter Thursday ahead of a cold front

A front will pass through the area during the Chiefs game, with an isolated storm possible around from 6pm - 11pm

Cooler temperatures settle in for the upcoming weekend once again

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Lots of sunshine and a bit warmer as the humidity remains comfortable.

High: 85°

Wind: S-SE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear and very refreshing.

Low: 62°

Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph

Thursday: Very warm and more humid with a chance of isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms during the evening and night.

High 90°

Chiefs Kickoff Temp: 81°

Wind: S-SW to W 5-10 mph

