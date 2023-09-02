KSHB 41 Weather | Heating up, but the humidity stays low until Labor Day

WEATHER HEADLINES
- 100% sunshine today through Sunday
- Highs will climb to the 90s today through Labor Day; Humidity stays lows until Monday
- Our next chance of thunderstorms is Tuesday-Wednesday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Saturday: Grab the sunglasses and sunscreen. We get another sunny day with relatively dry air and even warmer afternoon temperatures.
High: 93°
Wind: S 5-15 mph
This Evening: A nice evening.
Temperatures drop to the upper 70s
Wind: SE 5-10 mph
Tonight: Clear and mild
Low: 66°
Wind: S 5-15 mph
Sunday: Sunny and hot, with still low humidity levels.
High: 95°
Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph
Labor Day: Some high clouds move in along with the humidity. Heat index near 100° by the afternoon. Breezy southerly wind. A few thunderstorms will be possible by evening, mainly across southern Missouri.
Low: 73° High: 94°
Wind: S-SW 10-25 mph
