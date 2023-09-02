Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Heating up, but the humidity stays low until Labor Day

Highs will be in the low to mid 90s today and Sunday.
and last updated 2023-09-02 08:05:26-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • 100% sunshine today through Sunday
  • Highs will climb to the 90s today through Labor Day; Humidity stays lows until Monday
  • Our next chance of thunderstorms is Tuesday-Wednesday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Grab the sunglasses and sunscreen. We get another sunny day with relatively dry air and even warmer afternoon temperatures.

High: 93°

Wind: S 5-15 mph

This Evening: A nice evening.
Temperatures drop to the upper 70s

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Clear and mild
Low: 66°

Wind: S 5-15 mph

Sunday: Sunny and hot, with still low humidity levels.

High: 95°

Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph

Labor Day: Some high clouds move in along with the humidity. Heat index near 100° by the afternoon. Breezy southerly wind. A few thunderstorms will be possible by evening, mainly across southern Missouri.

Low: 73° High: 94°

Wind: S-SW 10-25 mph

