KSHB 41 Weather | Heating up later this week

WEATHER HEADLINES
- A lot of clouds today with a slight chance of showers or thunderstorms later
- The morning rain near Clinton, MO is moving away
- A big heat up is in the forecast
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Today: Mostly cloudy with some breaks of sunshine. There is a 40% chance of an afternoon shower or thunderstorm. West winds 5-10 mph.
High: 82º
Tonight: An evening shower is possible, then gradual clearing with light winds.
Low: 64º
Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny, hot and humid.
High: 89º
Wind: S 5-10 mph
Friday: Mostly sunny, windy, and hot. South to southwest winds increasing to 25 mph.
High: 91º
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.