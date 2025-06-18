KSHB 41 Weather | Heating up later this week

WEATHER HEADLINES



A lot of clouds today with a slight chance of showers or thunderstorms later

The morning rain near Clinton, MO is moving away

A big heat up is in the forecast

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy with some breaks of sunshine. There is a 40% chance of an afternoon shower or thunderstorm. West winds 5-10 mph.

High: 82º

Tonight: An evening shower is possible, then gradual clearing with light winds.

Low: 64º

Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny, hot and humid.

High: 89º

Wind: S 5-10 mph

Friday: Mostly sunny, windy, and hot. South to southwest winds increasing to 25 mph.

High: 91º

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

