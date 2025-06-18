Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Heating up later this week

Maybe a shower or thunderstorm this afternoon
Heating up later this week
and last updated

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • A lot of clouds today with a slight chance of showers or thunderstorms later
  • The morning rain near Clinton, MO is moving away
  • A big heat up is in the forecast

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy with some breaks of sunshine. There is a 40% chance of an afternoon shower or thunderstorm. West winds 5-10 mph.

High: 82º

Tonight: An evening shower is possible, then gradual clearing with light winds.
Low: 64º

Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny, hot and humid.

High: 89º

Wind: S 5-10 mph

Friday: Mostly sunny, windy, and hot. South to southwest winds increasing to 25 mph.
High: 91º

