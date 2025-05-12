KSHB 41 Weather | Heating Up This Week

WEATHER HEADLINES
- It's a warming trend into hot mid-week temperatures
- The next chance of rain arrives this weekend
- This warm up was long overdue and is not unusual and it is not the beginning of summer, yet!
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Today: Nearly 100% sunshine with almost no wind.
Wind: Calm to less than 10 mph.
High: 82º
Tonight: Clear with light winds.
Wind: Calm
Low: 59º
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warmer with increasing humidity.
Wind: SE 0-10 mph
High: 86º
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and hot!
Low: 65º High: 91º
