KSHB 41 Weather | Heating Up This Week

WEATHER HEADLINES



It's a warming trend into hot mid-week temperatures

The next chance of rain arrives this weekend

This warm up was long overdue and is not unusual and it is not the beginning of summer, yet!

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Today: Nearly 100% sunshine with almost no wind.

Wind: Calm to less than 10 mph.

High: 82º

Tonight: Clear with light winds.

Wind: Calm

Low: 59º

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warmer with increasing humidity.

Wind: SE 0-10 mph

High: 86º

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and hot!

Low: 65º High: 91º

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

