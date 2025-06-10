Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Heating Up Through Wednesday

The next chance of rain is Thursday or Friday

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Great late spring weather
  • Summer begins in 10 days
  • It will be heating up with our first 90 degree day possible Wednesday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Today:  A great late spring day with light winds less than 10 mph.

High: 85º

Wind: S-SW 5-15 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear & mild.
Low: 65º

Wind: Light

Wednesday:  Mostly sunny, very warm and more humid.

High: 90º

Wind: S-SW 5-15 mph

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a 10% chance of showers northwest of KC and a 40% chance southeast of KC.
High: 83º

