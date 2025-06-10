KSHB 41 Weather | Heating Up Through Wednesday

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Great late spring weather
- Summer begins in 10 days
- It will be heating up with our first 90 degree day possible Wednesday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Today: A great late spring day with light winds less than 10 mph.
High: 85º
Wind: S-SW 5-15 mph
Tonight: Mostly clear & mild.
Low: 65º
Wind: Light
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, very warm and more humid.
High: 90º
Wind: S-SW 5-15 mph
Thursday: Partly cloudy with a 10% chance of showers northwest of KC and a 40% chance southeast of KC.
High: 83º
