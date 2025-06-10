KSHB 41 Weather | Heating Up Through Wednesday

WEATHER HEADLINES



Great late spring weather

Summer begins in 10 days

It will be heating up with our first 90 degree day possible Wednesday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Today: A great late spring day with light winds less than 10 mph.

High: 85º

Wind: S-SW 5-15 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear & mild.

Low: 65º

Wind: Light

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, very warm and more humid.

High: 90º

Wind: S-SW 5-15 mph

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a 10% chance of showers northwest of KC and a 40% chance southeast of KC.

High: 83º

