KSHB 41 Weather | Heating Up Today and Thursday

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Warming trend today through Thursday as highs will climb to the low 90s
- Two-three chances of thunderstorms between Thursday night and Sunday
- Some thunderstorms may be severe Thursday night
- The heat and humidity continue the following week
KANSAS CITY FORECAST:
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, very warm with increasing humidity. There will be a bit of a breeze to help.
High: 89°
Heat Index: 90-94°
Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph
This Evening: A nice, warm evening.
Temperatures drop to the mid and upper 70s
Wind: S 10-15 mph
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear and warm. Still a bit of a breeze holding.
Low: 72°
Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph
Thursday: Mostly sunny, breezy, hot and very humid. A cold front arrives Thursday night which increases our chance of strong to severe thunderstorms after 5 pm.
High: 93°
Heat Index: 98-104°
Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph
Friday: Partly cloudy warm and humid. There is a chance of thunderstorms mainly later in the afternoon, evening and at night.
Low: 68° High: 86°
Wind: E 5-15 mph
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.