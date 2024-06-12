KSHB 41 Weather | Heating Up Today and Thursday

WEATHER HEADLINES



Warming trend today through Thursday as highs will climb to the low 90s

Two-three chances of thunderstorms between Thursday night and Sunday

Some thunderstorms may be severe Thursday night

The heat and humidity continue the following week

KANSAS CITY FORECAST:

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, very warm with increasing humidity. There will be a bit of a breeze to help.

High: 89°

Heat Index: 90-94°

Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph

This Evening: A nice, warm evening.

Temperatures drop to the mid and upper 70s

Wind: S 10-15 mph

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear and warm. Still a bit of a breeze holding.

Low: 72°

Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph

Thursday: Mostly sunny, breezy, hot and very humid. A cold front arrives Thursday night which increases our chance of strong to severe thunderstorms after 5 pm.

High: 93°

Heat Index: 98-104°

Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph

Friday: Partly cloudy warm and humid. There is a chance of thunderstorms mainly later in the afternoon, evening and at night.

Low: 68° High: 86°

Wind: E 5-15 mph

