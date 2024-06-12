Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Heating Up Today and Thursday

Highs today will be 85°-90°.
2024-06-12

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Warming trend today through Thursday as highs will climb to the low 90s
  • Two-three chances of thunderstorms between Thursday night and Sunday
  • Some thunderstorms may be severe Thursday night
  • The heat and humidity continue the following week

KANSAS CITY FORECAST:

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, very warm with increasing humidity. There will be a bit of a breeze to help.
High: 89°
Heat Index: 90-94°
Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph

This Evening: A nice, warm evening.
Temperatures drop to the mid and upper 70s
Wind: S 10-15 mph

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear and warm. Still a bit of a breeze holding.
Low: 72°
Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph

Thursday: Mostly sunny, breezy, hot and very humid. A cold front arrives Thursday night which increases our chance of strong to severe thunderstorms after 5 pm.
High: 93°
Heat Index: 98-104°
Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph

Friday: Partly cloudy warm and humid. There is a chance of thunderstorms mainly later in the afternoon, evening and at night.
Low: 68° High: 86°
Wind: E 5-15 mph

