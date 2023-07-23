KSHB 41 Weather | Heating up today with an isolated afternoon storm

WEATHER HEADLINES



Seasonally warm today with highs in the low 90s

Can't rule out an isolated storm this afternoon

The longest and strongest stretch of dangerous heat builds Monday and Tuesday

Small chances of thunderstorms next week could limit the extreme heat at times

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies with a slight chance of a shower or storm again in the afternoon. Temperatures starting to heat up.

High: 92°

Wind: W 5-10 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear skies and pleasant.

Low: 68°

Wind: S-SE 5-10 mph

Monday: Mostly sunny and hot as the heatwave begins. There's a chance for some light morning rain in northwest MO/northeast KS.

High: 95° Heat Index: 100°

Wind: S 10-20 mph

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, breezy and hot!

High: 95° Heat Index: 100°

Wind: S-SW 15-25

