KSHB 41 Weather | Heating up today with an isolated afternoon storm

The heat builds through the work week with highs in the upper 90s by Wednesday
and last updated 2023-07-23 09:06:00-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Seasonally warm today with highs in the low 90s
  • Can't rule out an isolated storm this afternoon
  • The longest and strongest stretch of dangerous heat builds Monday and Tuesday
  • Small chances of thunderstorms next week could limit the extreme heat at times

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies with a slight chance of a shower or storm again in the afternoon. Temperatures starting to heat up.
High: 92°
Wind: W 5-10 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear skies and pleasant.
Low: 68°

Wind: S-SE 5-10 mph

Monday: Mostly sunny and hot as the heatwave begins. There's a chance for some light morning rain in northwest MO/northeast KS.
High: 95° Heat Index: 100°
Wind: S 10-20 mph

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, breezy and hot!
High: 95° Heat Index: 100°

Wind: S-SW 15-25

