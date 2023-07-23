KSHB 41 Weather | Heating up today with an isolated afternoon storm

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Seasonally warm today with highs in the low 90s
- Can't rule out an isolated storm this afternoon
- The longest and strongest stretch of dangerous heat builds Monday and Tuesday
- Small chances of thunderstorms next week could limit the extreme heat at times
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Sunday: Mostly sunny skies with a slight chance of a shower or storm again in the afternoon. Temperatures starting to heat up.
High: 92°
Wind: W 5-10 mph
Tonight: Mostly clear skies and pleasant.
Low: 68°
Wind: S-SE 5-10 mph
Monday: Mostly sunny and hot as the heatwave begins. There's a chance for some light morning rain in northwest MO/northeast KS.
High: 95° Heat Index: 100°
Wind: S 10-20 mph
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, breezy and hot!
High: 95° Heat Index: 100°
Wind: S-SW 15-25
