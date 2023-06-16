KSHB 41 Weather | Heating up today with poor air quality by the afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Staying mostly dry and warm this afternoon; Any storms will miss us to the south
- Another afternoon with poor air quality
- Widespread showers and strong storms arrive Saturday afternoon and evening
- Lingering rain Sunday morning, drying out by the afternoon but staying cloudy
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Friday: A blend of sun and clouds with any rain tracking south of our region. Poor air quality develops again with our 6th Ozone Alert day.
High: 89°
Wind: E 5 mph
Tonight: Mostly clear and mild.
High: 66°
Wind: E 5 mph
Saturday: Scattered showers and storms increase by the late afternoon, after 3pm. A few storms may be strong to severe producing gusty winds, small hail and locally heavy rain. Another round of heavy rain is possible overnight. The higher rainfall accumulations expected south of I-70.
High: 87°
Wind: SE to SW 5-15 mph
Sunday: Morning showers move east by late afternoon. Expect dry conditions and sunshine spreading west to east as the storms move away. The late sunshine and northerly wind create a seasonal day.
Low: 65° High: 82°
Wind: NW 10 mph
