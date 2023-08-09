KSHB 41 Weather | Heavy rain and thunderstorms likely during the morning commute

WEATHER HEADLINES



Strong thunderstorms and heavy rain likely through the morning commute today, ending by lunch

Scattered storms could develop southeast of KC this afternoon while the better chance of severe weather is closer to the I-44 corridor

Seasonally warm and humid the rest of the week, the hottest day shows up Friday

Perseid Meteor shower peaks this weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Thunderstorms increase during the morning commute bringing some gusty winds, very heavy rain and a lot of lightning. Drier weather expected by lunch. There's a small chance for redevelopment in the afternoon southeast of KC. Better chance of severe weather should miss our area to the southeast, closer to the I-44 corridor.

High: 77°

Wind: S to NE 10 mph, Gusty in thunderstorms

Tonight: Partly cloudy, dry and more refreshing.

Low: 64°

Wind: N 5-10 mph

Thursday: Mostly sunny and seasonally humid.

High: 83°

Wind: NW to SW 5 mph

Friday: More heat & humidity through the day. A blend of sun and clouds expected with a stray shower possible.

Low: 69° High: 89°

Wind: SW 10 mph

