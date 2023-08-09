Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Heavy rain and thunderstorms likely during the morning commute

Strong winds & heavy rain may result in a slower than normal commute
Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2023-08-09 06:25:57-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Strong thunderstorms and heavy rain likely through the morning commute today, ending by lunch
  • Scattered storms could develop southeast of KC this afternoon while the better chance of severe weather is closer to the I-44 corridor
  • Seasonally warm and humid the rest of the week, the hottest day shows up Friday
  • Perseid Meteor shower peaks this weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Thunderstorms increase during the morning commute bringing some gusty winds, very heavy rain and a lot of lightning. Drier weather expected by lunch. There's a small chance for redevelopment in the afternoon southeast of KC. Better chance of severe weather should miss our area to the southeast, closer to the I-44 corridor.
High: 77°
Wind: S to NE 10 mph, Gusty in thunderstorms

Tonight: Partly cloudy, dry and more refreshing.
Low: 64°

Wind: N 5-10 mph

Thursday: Mostly sunny and seasonally humid.
High: 83°
Wind: NW to SW 5 mph

Friday: More heat & humidity through the day. A blend of sun and clouds expected with a stray shower possible.
Low: 69° High: 89°

Wind: SW 10 mph

