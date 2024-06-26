KSHB 41 Weather | Heavy rain & thunderstorms taper off during the morning rush hour

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Thunderstorms roll through the area, tapering off after 7-8am
- Increasing sunshine & a nice breeze today although the humidity sticks around this afternoon
- Thunderstorm chances increase later Thursday into Friday
- Another chance of strong to severe thunderstorms are possible Friday evening-night
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Wednesday: Morning rain and storms clear allowing for a strong northerly breeze to take over. Temperatures are back to average in the mid 80s, although humidity remains high.
High: 85°
Wind: Shifting to N-NW 10-20 mph
Tonight: Mostly clear, cooler and a bit more refreshing.
Low: 67°
Wind: E-NE 5-10 mph
Thursday: Mostly to partly cloudy with a chance a few passing sprinkles possible later in the day.
High: 83°
Wind: SE 10-20 mph
