KSHB 41 Weather | Heavy rain & thunderstorms taper off during the morning rush hour

Rest of day features increasing sunshine, slightly cooler temps & a breeze
and last updated 2024-06-26 04:55:51-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Thunderstorms roll through the area, tapering off after 7-8am
  • Increasing sunshine & a nice breeze today although the humidity sticks around this afternoon
  • Thunderstorm chances increase later Thursday into Friday
  • Another chance of strong to severe thunderstorms are possible Friday evening-night

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Morning rain and storms clear allowing for a strong northerly breeze to take over. Temperatures are back to average in the mid 80s, although humidity remains high.
High: 85°
Wind: Shifting to N-NW 10-20 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear, cooler and a bit more refreshing.
Low: 67°

Wind: E-NE 5-10 mph

Thursday: Mostly to partly cloudy with a chance a few passing sprinkles possible later in the day.
High: 83°
Wind: SE 10-20 mph

Report a typo

