KSHB 41 Weather | Heavy rain & thunderstorms taper off during the morning rush hour

WEATHER HEADLINES



Thunderstorms roll through the area, tapering off after 7-8am

Increasing sunshine & a nice breeze today although the humidity sticks around this afternoon

Thunderstorm chances increase later Thursday into Friday

Another chance of strong to severe thunderstorms are possible Friday evening-night

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Morning rain and storms clear allowing for a strong northerly breeze to take over. Temperatures are back to average in the mid 80s, although humidity remains high.

High: 85°

Wind: Shifting to N-NW 10-20 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear, cooler and a bit more refreshing.

Low: 67°

Wind: E-NE 5-10 mph

Thursday: Mostly to partly cloudy with a chance a few passing sprinkles possible later in the day.

High: 83°

Wind: SE 10-20 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

