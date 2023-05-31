KSHB 41 Weather | Heavy thunderstorms, areas of flooding possible for early commute

WEATHER HEADLINES
- The heavy storms will drop very heavy rain across eastern Kansas this morning through 10 a.m.-12 p.m.
- 3-5" of rain has already fallen with an additional 1-3" possible through lunch
- Isolated storms still possible in the late afternoon/evening today & rest of week
- Temperatures cruise into the 90s by the weekend
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Wednesday: A large area of slow-moving thunderstorms will impact the morning commute with wet roads and moments of low visibility. More flooding possible just outside of the KC metro. Please avoid any flooded roads!
High: 82°
Wind: S 5-10 mph
Tonight: More isolated to scattered storms are possible. Plenty of dry time also possible. Staying mild and muggy.
Low: 66°
Wind: S-SE 5-10 mph
Thursday: The upper level low finally weakens and our chance of thunderstorms drops by half. Without the amount of clouds and rain, highs climb a couple degrees.
High: 86°
Wind: S 5-10 mph
