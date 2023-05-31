Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Heavy thunderstorms, areas of flooding possible for early commute

The area of heavy thunderstorms will last through the early afternoon
and last updated 2023-05-31 06:35:15-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • The heavy storms will drop very heavy rain across eastern Kansas this morning through 10 a.m.-12 p.m.
  • 3-5" of rain has already fallen with an additional 1-3" possible through lunch
  • Isolated storms still possible in the late afternoon/evening today & rest of week
  • Temperatures cruise into the 90s by the weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: A large area of slow-moving thunderstorms will impact the morning commute with wet roads and moments of low visibility. More flooding possible just outside of the KC metro. Please avoid any flooded roads!
High: 82°
Wind: S 5-10 mph

Tonight: More isolated to scattered storms are possible. Plenty of dry time also possible. Staying mild and muggy.
Low: 66°

Wind: S-SE 5-10 mph

Thursday: The upper level low finally weakens and our chance of thunderstorms drops by half. Without the amount of clouds and rain, highs climb a couple degrees.
High: 86°
Wind: S 5-10 mph

