KSHB 41 Weather | High fire danger today with warm temperatures & strong winds

WEATHER HEADLINES



Nearing record temperatures today with highs approaching 80 degrees

Be aware of high fire danger as the wind stays very strong

Chance for showers and thunderstorms Monday afternoon, mainly in Missouri

Better chance for rain Thursday and Friday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Mostly sunny and warmer with high temperatures nearing record levels. Faster winds and drier air elevate our fire danger. The winds start relaxing during the evening.

High: 80° (Record 81°, 1983)

Wind: S 15-25 G 40 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy and staying breezy. Temperatures stay mild as well.

Low: 57° Record Warm Low: 59° (1983)

Wind: S 15-30 mph

Monday: A cold front slides through during the afternoon and sparks the chance of a few isolated thunderstorms on the Missouri side. The storms move out and away during the evening.

High: 74°

Wind: S 15-20 mph shifting to NW 10-15 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

