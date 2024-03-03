KSHB 41 Weather | High fire danger today with warm temperatures & strong winds

Watch Now
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Nearing record temperatures today with highs approaching 80 degrees
  • Be aware of high fire danger as the wind stays very strong
  • Chance for showers and thunderstorms Monday afternoon, mainly in Missouri
  • Better chance for rain Thursday and Friday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Mostly sunny and warmer with high temperatures nearing record levels. Faster winds and drier air elevate our fire danger. The winds start relaxing during the evening.
High: 80° (Record 81°, 1983)
Wind: S 15-25 G 40 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy and staying breezy. Temperatures stay mild as well.
Low: 57° Record Warm Low: 59° (1983)

Wind: S 15-30 mph

Monday: A cold front slides through during the afternoon and sparks the chance of a few isolated thunderstorms on the Missouri side. The storms move out and away during the evening.
High: 74°
Wind: S 15-20 mph shifting to NW 10-15 mph

