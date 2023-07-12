Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Heat advisory is in place before strong storms this evening

Feeling like 100-105° this afternoon before thunderstorms develop in the afternoon
and last updated 2023-07-12 07:43:35-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • A line of thunderstorms approach northern Missouri this morning, weakening and falling apart quickly but throwing some clouds our way
  • The muggy meter is through the roof today bringing our heat index up to 105° this afternoon; Heat Advisory in place from 12 p.m.-7 p.m.
  • More thunderstorms develop this evening, after 5-7 p.m. for locations closer to I-70; Storms may turn severe with strong, damaging wind and hail as the greatest threats

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Thunderstorms are possible during the morning across northern Missouri. The threat of thunderstorms will shift south through the day. This means KC has the best chance during the afternoon and evening. The thunderstorm threat shifts south of KC Wednesday night. Severe weather is possible with damaging wind and hail the main threats. The tremendous heat & humidity will also build around KC before thunderstorms develop.
High: 95° Heat Index: 100-105°, 80s for northern Missouri
Wind: S-SW 10-15 mph

Tonight: Thunderstorms clear the area around midnight followed by a cloudy, warm and muggy night.
Low: 70°

Wind: S to NW 10 mph

Thursday: Hot and a bit less humid. An isolated storm possible later in the day.
High: 92° Heat Index: 95-100°
Wind: E-NE 5-10 mph

