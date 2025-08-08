KSHB 41 Weather | Hot and humid conditions to persist, heat advisory in effect

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Heat advisory Friday, afternoon heat index near 105
- Hot and humid weather will persist through Saturday
- Multiple rounds of rain and storm chances are expected from Saturday night through Monday.
- These storms could bring isolated severe weather and heavy rain, which may cause some localized flooding.
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Friday: Mostly sunny, hot, and humid. Wind: S 10-25, Gusts 35 mph
High: 94º Heat index: 105º
Tonight: Partly cloudy skies. Humid and breezy. Wind: S 10-15 mph Gusts 25 mph
Low: 75º
Saturday: A shower or storm possible in the morning and afternoon. Rain becoming likely Saturday night.Wind: S 10-25, Gusts 35 mph
Low: 76º
High: 88º Heat index: 95º
