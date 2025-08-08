KSHB 41 Weather | Hot and humid conditions to persist, heat advisory in effect

WEATHER HEADLINES



Heat advisory Friday, afternoon heat index near 105

Hot and humid weather will persist through Saturday

Multiple rounds of rain and storm chances are expected from Saturday night through Monday.

These storms could bring isolated severe weather and heavy rain, which may cause some localized flooding.

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Mostly sunny, hot, and humid. Wind: S 10-25, Gusts 35 mph

High: 94º Heat index: 105º

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies. Humid and breezy. Wind: S 10-15 mph Gusts 25 mph

Low: 75º

Saturday: A shower or storm possible in the morning and afternoon. Rain becoming likely Saturday night.Wind: S 10-25, Gusts 35 mph

Low: 76º

High: 88º Heat index: 95º

