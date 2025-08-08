Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | Hot and humid conditions to persist, heat advisory in effect

Hot and humid conditions to persist, heat advisory in effect
and last updated

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Heat advisory Friday, afternoon heat index near 105
  • Hot and humid weather will persist through Saturday
  • Multiple rounds of rain and storm chances are expected from Saturday night through Monday.
  • These storms could bring isolated severe weather and heavy rain, which may cause some localized flooding.

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Mostly sunny, hot, and humid. Wind: S 10-25, Gusts 35 mph
High: 94º Heat index: 105º

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies. Humid and breezy. Wind: S 10-15 mph Gusts 25 mph
Low: 75º

Saturday: A shower or storm possible in the morning and afternoon. Rain becoming likely Saturday night.Wind: S 10-25, Gusts 35 mph
Low: 76º
High: 88º Heat index: 95º

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.