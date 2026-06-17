KSHB 41 Weather | Hot and windy as afternoon storms could bring severe weather

WEATHER HEADLINES



Winds may peak from 9 AM to noon today with wind gusts of 40-50 mph

Hot with a heat index approaching 100°

Afternoon storms could be severe

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Thunderstorms will mainly be south and east of KC this afternoon carrying a severe weather threat.

High: 93°

Wind: SW 20-50 mph

Wednesday night: Periods of clear skies. Less windy.

Low: 62°

Wind: NW 5 mph

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a couple showers in the morning and afternoon.

High: 78°

Wind: N 5 mph

Friday: Partly cloudy.

Low: 58°

High: 84°

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

