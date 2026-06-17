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KSHB 41 Weather | Hot and windy as afternoon storms could bring severe weather

Hot and windy as afternoon storms could bring severe weather
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WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Winds may peak from 9 AM to noon today with wind gusts of 40-50 mph
  • Hot with a heat index approaching 100°
  • Afternoon storms could be severe

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Thunderstorms will mainly be south and east of KC this afternoon carrying a severe weather threat.
High: 93°
Wind: SW 20-50 mph

Wednesday night: Periods of clear skies. Less windy.
Low: 62°
Wind: NW 5 mph

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a couple showers in the morning and afternoon.
High: 78°
Wind: N 5 mph

Friday: Partly cloudy.
Low: 58°
High: 84°
Wind: SE 5-10 mph

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