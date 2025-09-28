Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | Hot Days Ahead

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Above average daytime highs in the mid to upper 80s
  • Feels like at Arrowhead near 90 this afternoon
  • More of the same is on the way for the work week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Patchy morning fog gives way to sunny skies.
Wind: SW 5 mph
High: 88º

Tonight: Clear skies with light winds.
Wind: SE 5-10 mph
Low: 88º

Monday: Sunshine and dry conditions persist.
Wind: S 5-10 mph
Low: 62º High: 87º

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.