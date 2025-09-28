KSHB 41 Weather | Hot Days Ahead

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Above average daytime highs in the mid to upper 80s
- Feels like at Arrowhead near 90 this afternoon
- More of the same is on the way for the work week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Sunday: Patchy morning fog gives way to sunny skies.
Wind: SW 5 mph
High: 88º
Tonight: Clear skies with light winds.
Wind: SE 5-10 mph
Low: 88º
Monday: Sunshine and dry conditions persist.
Wind: S 5-10 mph
Low: 62º High: 87º
