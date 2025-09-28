KSHB 41 Weather | Hot Days Ahead

WEATHER HEADLINES

Above average daytime highs in the mid to upper 80s

Feels like at Arrowhead near 90 this afternoon

More of the same is on the way for the work week KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST Sunday: Patchy morning fog gives way to sunny skies.

Wind: SW 5 mph

High: 88º Tonight: Clear skies with light winds.

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

Low: 88º Monday: Sunshine and dry conditions persist.

Wind: S 5-10 mph

Low: 62º High: 87º Get more updates from our weather team:

