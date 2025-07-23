KSHB 41 Weather | Hot, dry today, thunderstorms Thursday-Friday

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Another hot and muggy day on Wednesday
- Strong storms and flooding possible Thursday-Friday
- Back to hot and humid over the weekend into early next week followed by a cooler stretch into next weekend
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid with dangerous heat indices.
Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph
High: 93º
Heat Index: 104º
Tonight: A slight chance of thunderstorms by morning.
Wind: S 10-15 mph
Low: 73º
Thursday: A shower or storm possible in the morning, scattered strong storms possible in the afternoon and evening. Widespread rain possible overnight with flooding possible.
Wind: S 10-15 mph
High: 87º
Heat Index: 100º
Friday: A good chance of mainly morning rain and thunderstorms. Flash flooding will be an issue in some locations.
Wind: Light and variable
Low: 70º
High: 83º
