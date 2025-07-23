KSHB 41 Weather | Hot, dry today, thunderstorms Thursday-Friday

WEATHER HEADLINES



Another hot and muggy day on Wednesday

Strong storms and flooding possible Thursday-Friday

Back to hot and humid over the weekend into early next week followed by a cooler stretch into next weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid with dangerous heat indices.

Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph

High: 93º

Heat Index: 104º

Tonight: A slight chance of thunderstorms by morning.

Wind: S 10-15 mph

Low: 73º

Thursday: A shower or storm possible in the morning, scattered strong storms possible in the afternoon and evening. Widespread rain possible overnight with flooding possible.

Wind: S 10-15 mph

High: 87º

Heat Index: 100º

Friday: A good chance of mainly morning rain and thunderstorms. Flash flooding will be an issue in some locations.

Wind: Light and variable

Low: 70º

High: 83º

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

