KSHB 41 Weather | Hot, dry today, thunderstorms Thursday-Friday

Highs today will be 90°-95°. Heat index: 103°-110°
KSHB 41 Weather Update
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Another hot and muggy day on Wednesday
  • Strong storms and flooding possible Thursday-Friday
  • Back to hot and humid over the weekend into early next week followed by a cooler stretch into next weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid with dangerous heat indices.
Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph
High: 93º
Heat Index: 104º

Tonight: A slight chance of thunderstorms by morning.
Wind: S 10-15 mph
Low: 73º

Thursday: A shower or storm possible in the morning, scattered strong storms possible in the afternoon and evening. Widespread rain possible overnight with flooding possible.
Wind: S 10-15 mph
High: 87º
Heat Index: 100º

Friday: A good chance of mainly morning rain and thunderstorms. Flash flooding will be an issue in some locations.
Wind: Light and variable
Low: 70º
High: 83º

