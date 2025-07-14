KSHB 41 Weather | Hot, humid start to the week

WEATHER HEADLINES



Areas of fog will burn off by mid-morning

Back near 90 with heat indices near 100 through Wednesday

Several chances of showers and thunderstorms return Wednesday into next weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Partly to mostly sunny, hot and humid.

Wind: S-SE 5-15 mph

High: 91º

Tonight: A mild night with mostly clear skies. Maybe some patchy fog for some.

Wind: E 5-10 mph

Low: 71º

Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny, hot and humid. Slight chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm.

Wind: S 10-20 mph

High: 92º

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid. There is a 30% chance of thunderstorms.

Wind: S-SW 10-25 mph

Low: 73º High: 93º

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

