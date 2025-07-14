KSHB 41 Weather | Hot, humid start to the week

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Areas of fog will burn off by mid-morning
- Back near 90 with heat indices near 100 through Wednesday
- Several chances of showers and thunderstorms return Wednesday into next weekend
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Monday: Partly to mostly sunny, hot and humid.
Wind: S-SE 5-15 mph
High: 91º
Tonight: A mild night with mostly clear skies. Maybe some patchy fog for some.
Wind: E 5-10 mph
Low: 71º
Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny, hot and humid. Slight chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm.
Wind: S 10-20 mph
High: 92º
Wednesday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid. There is a 30% chance of thunderstorms.
Wind: S-SW 10-25 mph
Low: 73º High: 93º
