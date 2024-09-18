KSHB 41 Weather | Hot & humid the rest of the week with storm chances increasing tomorrow

WEATHER HEADLINES



Mostly dry, some clouds, very warm and humid once again today; Getting even hotter Thursday and Friday

Light showers are possible in northern Missouri early Thursday with another chance of strong thunderstorms forming in the late afternoon and evening

Better chance of beneficial rain over the weekend, Saturday-Sunday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: A blend of sun & clouds while staying very warm and humid. Temperatures will climb 10°+ above average.

High: 89°

Wind: S 10-20 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a few passing showers not out of the question. Staying more warm and muggy.

Low: 70°

Wind: S 10-15 mph

Thursday: A few morning showers possible while a blend of sun and clouds are expected during the day. Staying very hot and humid as well. There's a small chance of rain during the morning with more thunderstorms forming in the early evening ahead of a cold front. Storms later in the day may be capable of producing hail and strong winds.

High: 93°

Wind: S 10-20 mph

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny, hot and humid again. Most of the day stays dry.

Low: 68° High: 92°

Wind: NE 5-10 mph

