KSHB 41 Weather | Hot & humid the rest of the week with storm chances increasing tomorrow

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Mostly dry, some clouds, very warm and humid once again today; Getting even hotter Thursday and Friday
- Light showers are possible in northern Missouri early Thursday with another chance of strong thunderstorms forming in the late afternoon and evening
- Better chance of beneficial rain over the weekend, Saturday-Sunday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Wednesday: A blend of sun & clouds while staying very warm and humid. Temperatures will climb 10°+ above average.
High: 89°
Wind: S 10-20 mph
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a few passing showers not out of the question. Staying more warm and muggy.
Low: 70°
Wind: S 10-15 mph
Thursday: A few morning showers possible while a blend of sun and clouds are expected during the day. Staying very hot and humid as well. There's a small chance of rain during the morning with more thunderstorms forming in the early evening ahead of a cold front. Storms later in the day may be capable of producing hail and strong winds.
High: 93°
Wind: S 10-20 mph
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny, hot and humid again. Most of the day stays dry.
Low: 68° High: 92°
Wind: NE 5-10 mph
