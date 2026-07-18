KSHB 41 Weather | Hot, humid weekend with afternoon isolated storms

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Hot and humid through Monday, heat indices near 100
- Daily isolated storms try to help stave off the high heat
- Cooler, wetter stretch setting up next week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Saturday: Hot and humid with heat index near 100. Isolated shower or storm in the afternoon.
High: 92°
Wind: SW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy and warm.
Low: 75°
Wind: S 5-10 mph
Sunday: Staying hot and humid with afternoon isolated showers and storms.
Low: 75°
High: 92°
Wind: S 5-10 mph
Monday: Possibly the hottest day so far this year with highs in the middle 90s, heat index near 105.
Low: 76°
High: 95°
Wind: SW 5-15 mph
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