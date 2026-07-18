KSHB 41 Weather | Hot, humid weekend with afternoon isolated storms

WEATHER HEADLINES



Hot and humid through Monday, heat indices near 100

Daily isolated storms try to help stave off the high heat

Cooler, wetter stretch setting up next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Hot and humid with heat index near 100. Isolated shower or storm in the afternoon.

High: 92°

Wind: SW 5-10 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy and warm.

Low: 75°

Wind: S 5-10 mph

Sunday: Staying hot and humid with afternoon isolated showers and storms.

Low: 75°

High: 92°

Wind: S 5-10 mph

Monday: Possibly the hottest day so far this year with highs in the middle 90s, heat index near 105.

Low: 76°

High: 95°

Wind: SW 5-15 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

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Check out the current conditions in our area

