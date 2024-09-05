KSHB 41 Weather | Hot, more humid & a chance of rain around kickoff for the Chiefs game

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Hotter and more humid today ahead of a cold front
- A front will pass through the area during the Chiefs game, with isolated to scattered T-storms possible around 6 -11 p.m.
- Cooler temperatures settle in for the upcoming weekend once again
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Thursday: Becoming hot and more humid with a chance of isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms during the evening and night.
High: 90°
Chiefs Kickoff Temp: 83°
Wind: S-SW to W-NW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms tapering off & moving south. Temperatures cool down quick as well.
Low: 61°
Wind: N-NE 5-10 mph
Friday: Mostly sunny and feeling great! Temperatures drop compared to Thursday with much less humidity and a strong breeze out of the north.
High: 78°
Wind: N 10-20 mph
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.