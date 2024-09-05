KSHB 41 Weather | Hot, more humid & a chance of rain around kickoff for the Chiefs game

WEATHER HEADLINES



Hotter and more humid today ahead of a cold front

A front will pass through the area during the Chiefs game, with isolated to scattered T-storms possible around 6 -11 p.m.

Cooler temperatures settle in for the upcoming weekend once again

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Becoming hot and more humid with a chance of isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms during the evening and night.

High: 90°

Chiefs Kickoff Temp: 83°

Wind: S-SW to W-NW 5-10 mph

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms tapering off & moving south. Temperatures cool down quick as well.

Low: 61°

Wind: N-NE 5-10 mph

Friday: Mostly sunny and feeling great! Temperatures drop compared to Thursday with much less humidity and a strong breeze out of the north.

High: 78°

Wind: N 10-20 mph

