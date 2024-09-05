Watch Now
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | Hot, more humid & a chance of rain around kickoff for the Chiefs game

A cold front could spark a few thunderstorms between 7-11pm tonight
Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Hotter and more humid today ahead of a cold front
  • A front will pass through the area during the Chiefs game, with isolated to scattered T-storms possible around 6 -11 p.m.
  • Cooler temperatures settle in for the upcoming weekend once again

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Becoming hot and more humid with a chance of isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms during the evening and night.
High: 90°
Chiefs Kickoff Temp: 83°
Wind: S-SW to W-NW 5-10 mph

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms tapering off & moving south. Temperatures cool down quick as well.
Low: 61°

Wind: N-NE 5-10 mph

Friday: Mostly sunny and feeling great! Temperatures drop compared to Thursday with much less humidity and a strong breeze out of the north.
High: 78°
Wind: N 10-20 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.