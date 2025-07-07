KSHB 41 Weather | Hot & muggy today with an afternoon chance of scattered storms

WEATHER HEADLINES



A chance of showers and thunderstorms nearly every day this week

Not all locations will see rain every day

Temperatures this week are very typical for mid-July

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and humid with a 30% chance of thunderstorms during the afternoon, after 4pm.

Wind: E-SE 5 mph

High: 89°

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and warm. Thunderstorms from Nebraska weaken as the approach KC come sunrise.

Wind: S-SE 5 mph

Low: 69º

Tuesday: Few showers and thunderstorms in the morning will redevelop in the afternoon, especially for areas south of I-70. Temperatures are slightly cooler.

High: 86º

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, very warm and humid. Breezes to pick up.

Wind: E-SE 5-15

Low: 70º High: 89º

