KSHB 41 Weather | Hot Saturday expected, isolated showers possible as well

WEATHER HEADLINES



Upper 90s expected for Saturday, some areas pushing towards 100!

Heat index values will be pushing 100 as well, stay cool and safe

90s stick around into early next week

Isolated rain chances are possible on Saturday, but for weekend plans, Sunday has the slightly higher chance of rain

Rain showers are possible for the Chiefs game on Sunday

End of next week, there are signs of decreasing temperatures and increasing rain chances

KANSAS CITY FORECAST

Saturday: Hot with increasing clouds into the afternoon.

Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph

High: 98º

Tonight: Partly clear skies and mild.

Wind: S 5-15 mph

Low: 71º

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with the sun being able to shine through most of the clouds, still hot. Slight chance for an isolated shower or storm.

Wind: S-SW 10-15 mph

Low: 71º

High: 93º

