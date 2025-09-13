Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | Hot Saturday expected, isolated showers possible as well

Watch the latest forecast any time.
KSHB 41 Weather Update

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Upper 90s expected for Saturday, some areas pushing towards 100!
  • Heat index values will be pushing 100 as well, stay cool and safe
  • 90s stick around into early next week
  • Isolated rain chances are possible on Saturday, but for weekend plans, Sunday has the slightly higher chance of rain
  • Rain showers are possible for the Chiefs game on Sunday
  • End of next week, there are signs of decreasing temperatures and increasing rain chances

KANSAS CITY FORECAST

Saturday: Hot with increasing clouds into the afternoon.

Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph

High: 98º

Tonight: Partly clear skies and mild.
Wind: S 5-15 mph

Low: 71º

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with the sun being able to shine through most of the clouds, still hot. Slight chance for an isolated shower or storm.

Wind: S-SW 10-15 mph

Low: 71º

High: 93º

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.