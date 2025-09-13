KSHB 41 Weather | Hot Saturday expected, isolated showers possible as well

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Upper 90s expected for Saturday, some areas pushing towards 100!
- Heat index values will be pushing 100 as well, stay cool and safe
- 90s stick around into early next week
- Isolated rain chances are possible on Saturday, but for weekend plans, Sunday has the slightly higher chance of rain
- Rain showers are possible for the Chiefs game on Sunday
- End of next week, there are signs of decreasing temperatures and increasing rain chances
KANSAS CITY FORECAST
Saturday: Hot with increasing clouds into the afternoon.
Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph
High: 98º
Tonight: Partly clear skies and mild.
Wind: S 5-15 mph
Low: 71º
Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with the sun being able to shine through most of the clouds, still hot. Slight chance for an isolated shower or storm.
Wind: S-SW 10-15 mph
Low: 71º
High: 93º
