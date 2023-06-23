Watch Now
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | Hot temperatures today, storms possible early Saturday

Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2023-06-23 06:23:34-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Warmest temperatures of the week expected today
  • Storms possible late tonight-Saturday morning, then afternoon-evening
  • Milder, less humidity Sunday - Tuesday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny with some of the warmest temperatures so far this week.

High: 90°

Wind: S 5-15 mph

Tonight: Storms possible in the evening SW of Kansas City. More storms possible by early Saturday morning for all.
Low: 71°

Wind: SSE 5-10

Saturday: Showers and storms possible in the morning followed by a hot and humid afternoon ahead of a front. Storms possible in the afternoon/evening capable of large hail and damaging wind gusts.

High: 93°

Wind: S 10-20 G25 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.