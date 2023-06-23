KSHB 41 Weather | Hot temperatures today, storms possible early Saturday

WEATHER HEADLINES



Warmest temperatures of the week expected today

Storms possible late tonight-Saturday morning, then afternoon-evening

Milder, less humidity Sunday - Tuesday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny with some of the warmest temperatures so far this week.

High: 90°

Wind: S 5-15 mph

Tonight: Storms possible in the evening SW of Kansas City. More storms possible by early Saturday morning for all.

Low: 71°

Wind: SSE 5-10

Saturday: Showers and storms possible in the morning followed by a hot and humid afternoon ahead of a front. Storms possible in the afternoon/evening capable of large hail and damaging wind gusts.

High: 93°

Wind: S 10-20 G25 mph

