KSHB 41 Weather | Hot through Monday then a cold front

WEATHER HEADLINES



Highs around 95 with heat index values 103°-110° through Sunday

A few degrees cooler Monday with a few thunderstorms possible

A good chance of thunderstorms Tuesday-Wednesday as a cold front moves through

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: The high heat continues under a mostly sunny sky with a breeze.

Wind: S 10-20 mph

High: 95º

Heat Index: 105º-115°

Tonight: A mostly clear sky and warm.

Wind: S 5-10 mph

Low: 74º

Sunday: The weather remains unchanged from the previous few days. Hot, humid, and breezy.

Wind: S 10-20 mph

High: 95º

Heat Index: 105º-115°

