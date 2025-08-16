Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Hot through Monday then a cold front

Highs today will be around 95°.
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Highs around 95 with heat index values 103°-110° through Sunday
  • A few degrees cooler Monday with a few thunderstorms possible
  • A good chance of thunderstorms Tuesday-Wednesday as a cold front moves through

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: The high heat continues under a mostly sunny sky with a breeze.
Wind: S 10-20 mph
High: 95º
Heat Index: 105º-115°

Tonight: A mostly clear sky and warm.
Wind: S 5-10 mph
Low: 74º

Sunday: The weather remains unchanged from the previous few days. Hot, humid, and breezy.
Wind: S 10-20 mph
High: 95º
Heat Index: 105º-115°

