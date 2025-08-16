KSHB 41 Weather | Hot through Monday then a cold front

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Highs around 95 with heat index values 103°-110° through Sunday
- A few degrees cooler Monday with a few thunderstorms possible
- A good chance of thunderstorms Tuesday-Wednesday as a cold front moves through
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Saturday: The high heat continues under a mostly sunny sky with a breeze.
Wind: S 10-20 mph
High: 95º
Heat Index: 105º-115°
Tonight: A mostly clear sky and warm.
Wind: S 5-10 mph
Low: 74º
Sunday: The weather remains unchanged from the previous few days. Hot, humid, and breezy.
Wind: S 10-20 mph
High: 95º
Heat Index: 105º-115°
