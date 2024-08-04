KSHB 41 Weather | Hot today & Monday, then Tuesday cold front

WEATHER HEADLINES



Abundant sunshine and hot through Monday; great pool weather

Cooler weather moves in Tuesday and sticks around for several days

Next best rain chance is Thursday, then next weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid.

High: 93° Heat Index: 97°

Wind: S 5-15 mph

This Evening: A warm but nice evening.

Temperatures drop to around 85°

Wind: S-SW 5-10 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear and calm.

Low: 72°

Wind: S-SW 5-10 mph

Monday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid.

High: 94° Heat Index: 99°

Wind: S 10-20 mph

Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny and cooler.

Low: 73° High: 84°

Wind: N 10-20 mph

