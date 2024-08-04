Watch Now
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | Hot today & Monday, then Tuesday cold front

Highs today will be in low 90s
Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Abundant sunshine and hot through Monday; great pool weather
  • Cooler weather moves in Tuesday and sticks around for several days
  • Next best rain chance is Thursday, then next weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid.
High: 93° Heat Index: 97°
Wind: S 5-15 mph

This Evening: A warm but nice evening.
Temperatures drop to around 85°
Wind: S-SW 5-10 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear and calm.
Low: 72°
Wind: S-SW 5-10 mph

Monday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid.
High: 94° Heat Index: 99°
Wind: S 10-20 mph

Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny and cooler.
Low: 73° High: 84°
Wind: N 10-20 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.