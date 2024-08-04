KSHB 41 Weather | Hot today & Monday, then Tuesday cold front

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Abundant sunshine and hot through Monday; great pool weather
- Cooler weather moves in Tuesday and sticks around for several days
- Next best rain chance is Thursday, then next weekend
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Sunday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid.
High: 93° Heat Index: 97°
Wind: S 5-15 mph
This Evening: A warm but nice evening.
Temperatures drop to around 85°
Wind: S-SW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Mostly clear and calm.
Low: 72°
Wind: S-SW 5-10 mph
Monday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid.
High: 94° Heat Index: 99°
Wind: S 10-20 mph
Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny and cooler.
Low: 73° High: 84°
Wind: N 10-20 mph
