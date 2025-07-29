KSHB 41 Weather | Hot Tuesday with changes on the way for Wednesday

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Hot & humid on Tuesday
- Strong summer cold front arrives Wednesday-Thursday with thunderstorms
- Much cooler & less humid next weekend
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST\
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, hot and very humid.
Wind: S 5-15 mph
High: 94º
Heat Index: 105º-115°
Tonight: Mostly clear sky and mild.
Wind: S 5-10 mph
Low: 72º
Wednesday: An increasing chance of rain and thunderstorms. There is a chance to see flash flooding.
Wind: S to NE 5-15 mph
Low: 72º High: 86º
Heat Index: 95º-105°
Thursday: Rain could linger into the first part of the day. Cooler and less humid.
Wind: NE 5-15 mph
Low: 68º High: 77º
