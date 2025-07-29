KSHB 41 Weather | Hot Tuesday with changes on the way for Wednesday

WEATHER HEADLINES



Hot & humid on Tuesday

Strong summer cold front arrives Wednesday-Thursday with thunderstorms

Much cooler & less humid next weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST\

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, hot and very humid.

Wind: S 5-15 mph

High: 94º

Heat Index: 105º-115°

Tonight: Mostly clear sky and mild.

Wind: S 5-10 mph

Low: 72º

Wednesday: An increasing chance of rain and thunderstorms. There is a chance to see flash flooding.

Wind: S to NE 5-15 mph

Low: 72º High: 86º

Heat Index: 95º-105°

Thursday: Rain could linger into the first part of the day. Cooler and less humid.

Wind: NE 5-15 mph

Low: 68º High: 77º

