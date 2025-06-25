KSHB 41 Weather | Hot & Very Humid Through Thursday

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Hot & humid the next two days with heat index near 100 degrees.
- The chance of rain increases Thursday night
- There is a 60% chance of heavy thunderstorms late Thursday night into Friday morning.
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Today: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. South winds 5-15 mph.
High: 92º
Tonight: Mostly clear & warm. South winds 5-15 mph.
Low: 74°
Thursday: Mostly sunny with increasing clouds later in the day. There is a slight chance of an evening thunderstorm, mainly north and west of KC.
High: 92°
Friday: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely early in the morning. The chance of rain is 60%. The chance goes down to 20% during the afternoon. Light and variable winds.
High: 82°
