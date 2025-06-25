KSHB 41 Weather | Hot & Very Humid Through Thursday

WEATHER HEADLINES



Hot & humid the next two days with heat index near 100 degrees.

The chance of rain increases Thursday night

There is a 60% chance of heavy thunderstorms late Thursday night into Friday morning.

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. South winds 5-15 mph.

High: 92º

Tonight: Mostly clear & warm. South winds 5-15 mph.

Low: 74°

Thursday: Mostly sunny with increasing clouds later in the day. There is a slight chance of an evening thunderstorm, mainly north and west of KC.

High: 92°

Friday: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely early in the morning. The chance of rain is 60%. The chance goes down to 20% during the afternoon. Light and variable winds.

High: 82°

