KSHB 41 Weather | Hot with a breeze today

WEATHER HEADLINES
- More sunshine and dry weather continue for at least 7-10 days
- Hot and breezy today ahead of a cold front tonight
- Great weather for Chiefs and Royals games next week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Saturday: Sunny, breezy, and very hot for October. Low to moderate humidity.
High: 91°
Wind: S-SW 10-25, Gusts 30-40 mph
This Evening: Decreasing wind and cooling off.
Temperatures drop to the 70s
Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph
Tonight: A cold front moves through without a cloud.
Low: 56°
Wind: N-NW 5-15 mph
Sunday: Super Sunday! Sunshine and cooler.
High: 78°
Wind: N-NW 5-15 mph
Monday: A cool morning followed by 100% sunshine and a light wind. Great weather out at Arrowhead. Temperatures will drop from the low 70s to upper 50s during the Chiefs game.
Low: 56° High: 74°
Wind: E-SE 5-15 mph
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.