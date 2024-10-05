Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Hot with a breeze today

Highs today will be 90°-95°.
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • More sunshine and dry weather continue for at least 7-10 days
  • Hot and breezy today ahead of a cold front tonight
  • Great weather for Chiefs and Royals games next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Sunny, breezy, and very hot for October. Low to moderate humidity.
High: 91°
Wind: S-SW 10-25, Gusts 30-40 mph

This Evening: Decreasing wind and cooling off.
Temperatures drop to the 70s
Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph

Tonight: A cold front moves through without a cloud.
Low: 56°
Wind: N-NW 5-15 mph

Sunday: Super Sunday! Sunshine and cooler.
High: 78°
Wind: N-NW 5-15 mph

Monday: A cool morning followed by 100% sunshine and a light wind. Great weather out at Arrowhead. Temperatures will drop from the low 70s to upper 50s during the Chiefs game.
Low: 56° High: 74°
Wind: E-SE 5-15 mph

