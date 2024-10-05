KSHB 41 Weather | Hot with a breeze today

WEATHER HEADLINES



More sunshine and dry weather continue for at least 7-10 days

Hot and breezy today ahead of a cold front tonight

Great weather for Chiefs and Royals games next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Sunny, breezy, and very hot for October. Low to moderate humidity.

High: 91°

Wind: S-SW 10-25, Gusts 30-40 mph

This Evening: Decreasing wind and cooling off.

Temperatures drop to the 70s

Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph

Tonight: A cold front moves through without a cloud.

Low: 56°

Wind: N-NW 5-15 mph

Sunday: Super Sunday! Sunshine and cooler.

High: 78°

Wind: N-NW 5-15 mph

Monday: A cool morning followed by 100% sunshine and a light wind. Great weather out at Arrowhead. Temperatures will drop from the low 70s to upper 50s during the Chiefs game.

Low: 56° High: 74°

Wind: E-SE 5-15 mph

